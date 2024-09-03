TG Flood: Saripodha Sanivaram Sparks Political Talk

The twin Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been devastated by the staggering degree of floods. Both the CMs – Chandrababu and Revanth Reddy have been on the job of restoring parity.

But in an expected turn of events, Nani’s Saripodha Sanivaaram has led to a political discussion in Telangana after BRS made a rather unusual claim about the same.

Former BRS MP Balka Suman, a trusted associate of KCR and KTR alleged that CM Revanth Reddy was watching Saripodha Sanivaaram while Telangana was flooding.

“The flood situation worsened last Saturday and Sunday. At this point in time, where was the Telangana CM? As per our sources, he was watching Saripodhaa Sanivaaram movie along with his family at the safe comfort of his house. While Telangana was flooding, he was busy watching a film at his house” Balka Suman noted.

Firstly, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram had its theatrical release only last weekend and it obviously hasn’t arrived on OTT yet. So, one can only wonder the logic behind Revanth watching the film at his house. Does this mean the BRS ex MP was just bluffing using the Nani starrer?

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy has been firing at the BRS camp for humiliating the efforts of government mechanism and relief workers for their political gains.

