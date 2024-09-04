Biggest Donations From Nandamuri Family

Bigwigs often come forward and extend their helping hand to the needy whenever a natural calamity or any unprecedented disaster wreaks havoc in our country. Tollywood stars and other influential people from Telugu states are always among the first to react during such dire circumstances.

The recent floods due to incessant rains in Telugu states once again brought our stars and politicians together to chip in for the relief fund to help the affected people and their families. As parts of Vijayawada and Khammam cities experienced the wrath of the nature’s fury, leaving thousands stranded and helpless, many celebs started giving donations to both states Chief Ministers to help the victims.

Among all, family members of the illustrious Nandamuri family displayed their magnanimity by donating crores to the flood-hit. The biggest donations came from NTR’s daughter and Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu’s wife who announced one crore each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Nandamuri Balakrishna joined the generous cause with his donation of 50 lakhs each to the two states.

Jr. NTR was the first among Telugu actors to announce 50 lakhs each to both AP and Telangana. While Chandrababu Naidu is leading an exemplary disaster management activity on ground, the Nandamuri family came up with big donations. Other actors like Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu also joined the cause.

