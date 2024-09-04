A Bad News For YCP!

Back when YCP was in power, there was a constant commotion that the party leaders used to tarnish the law and order system in the state frequently. One of the brain freeze incidents that reflect this point is the attack on the TDP office in Mangalagiri and also Chandrababu‘s official residence.

It wasn’t like some random men belonging to YCP attacked Babu’s house either. The main of the party, including ex-minister Jogi Ramesh, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, Talasila Raghuram, ex-MP Nandigama Suresh, and Vijayawada-based Devineni Avinash are all involved in the attack on Babu’s house and are named in the police case.

Now that YCP is ousted from power and these leaders lost immunity, they sought anticipatory bail from the AP High Court in connection with this case.

However, upon hearing the case, the High Court delivered a conclusive verdict against the accused. The court made it clear that it is against the constitutional practice to grant bail to such individuals who are accused of the destruction of the opposition leader’s house and the party head office.

In these horrific attacks, the furniture and valuables in the properties were destroyed and shockingly, some of the biggest names associated with YCP are involved with the same. Now that they have no immunity, they are bound to face the legal consequences.

