Naidu Not Fully Happy With Officials!

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is leaving no stone unturned to bring back normalcy in the state. With several areas being submerged in the floodwaters, Naidu is touring these places and trying to instill confidence among the affected people by speaking to everyone. Naidu is known for his crisis management skills and exemplary efforts in handling any adverse situation.

His commitment to the public is evident in the fact that he is working round-the-clock to ensure that the rescue and relief works are delivered smoothly. Even in the nights, Naidu is using torch lights and trying to reach out to the affected. He is also trying to make all the government officials available and accountable to the public.

However, there are complaints that the government’s relief is not reaching to the last one of the affected. This was mentioned by none other than Naidu himself. “I am putting in all my efforts but my people are lagging behind in the endeavor. My heart aches for the flood victims,” he said.

In fact, Naidu cancelled the leaves of all the government officials and asked all the ministers to get to work. Even the third and fourth-rung officials have been asked to get involved in the relief measures but people are complaining of delay in receiving the relief from the government.

Some of the affected are even fuming at the government for failing to deliver timely help to them. Learning about people’s dissatisfaction with the government relief work, Naidu is learnt to have admonished the officials. “If you cannot do the work, better resign and leave the job,” he reportedly told the officials

Even the ministers have been warned of strict action against them if they fail to extend help to the flood affected. He even warned them of setting them aside but there seems to be not much impact of his words on them.

According to sources, neither the officials nor the ministers had reached the outskirts of Vijayawada to provide succor to them or at least to speak to them.

Many of them, it is learnt, are just sitting in safe zones and just holding review meetings, leaving the public to fend for themselves.

