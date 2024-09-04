Sleepless Naidu Goes For Midnight Photoshoots: Jagan

CM Chandrababu Naidu has been restless over the last week or so as he has been at ground zero in the ongoing relief efforts in Vijayawada and nearby regions. Naidu stationed himself at the collectorate and has been spending sleepless nights almost every day as he is on the ground day in day out.

However, Jagan Mohan Reddy appears to have grasped a completely different view of this as he said Babu is doing nothing but photo operations.

“The real reason why Chandrababu Naidu is not going to house and having to stay at the collectorate is because his own house is flooded. Fearing backlash from the public if they come to know his own house is flooded, Babu is on the ground, acting as if he’s a workaholic.”

Jagan stated that Chandrababu is unable to sleep at nights and that’s the reason why he’s going for night photo shoots in the flood effected areas.

While Babu’s dedication at the ripe age of 74 to be there with the public in this time of distress is winning hearts on social media, Jagan has a completely different perspective of things.

