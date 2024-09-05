YCP EX MP Nandigam Suresh Arrested

The sheer misuse of power is coming back to firmly haunt certain YCP leaders who crossed all societal and political lines while in power. In one such incident, former YCP MP Nandigam Suresh has faced the wrath for his earlier actions, albeit in a delayed manner.

Suresh was arrested by AP police last midnight and he is being shifted to Mangalagiri for further investigation in the TDP headquarters vandalism case that was filed in 2021.

Nandigam Suresh is one of the accused in the case pertaining to the attack on the TDP head office in Mangalagiri and also the planned attack on Chandrababu’s house. He was named as one of the main culprits in the same.

Last night, Suresh was reportedly arrested by AP police while he was in his flat in Miyapur, Hyderabad.

Suresh, along with other YCP leaders sought bail from the high court yesterday but their pleas were turned down by the court.

In less than 24 hours from the court order, justice has been served as Suresh has been arrested by AP police.

