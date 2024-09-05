1 Lakh Trees Down: What Happened In Telangana Forest

In a tornado-like condition, trees in over 500 acres of Medaram-Tadwai forest area were uprooted during the recent rains. More than one lakh trees collapsed in the forest.

Telangana minister Seetakka said that the authorities knew of the damage in the forest when drone cameras were used to assess the loss.

The minister spoke to forest department and other local officials on Wednesday. She said that it was the first time that there has been a devastation on such a huge scale. An inquiry has been ordered into the devastation, she said.

Seetakka also informed that the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) was preparing a report. A tornado had led to the huge devastation in the forest, she said and added that had it occurred in villages, there would have been loss of life and would have wreaked havoc.

The tornado did not enter the villages only due to the blessings of Sammakka and Saralamma, the minister said and added that the forest goddesses saved the people’s lives.

Seetakka asked Union ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay to take up special measures to study this rare phenomenon. At the same time, she urged the Centre to release special funds to grow plants in the Eturunagaram forest again. It is learnt that winds at 90 km speed led to the collapse of trees in such a huge number.

