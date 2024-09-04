Guntur Cop With Jagan In Idupulapaya: What’s Up?

One of the main complaints against the bygone YCP government is their relentless misuse of the police department. There were accusations that the YCP hierarchy used the police department like their own private forces to oppress their opponents.

As it appears, YCP getting ousted from power hasn’t yet fully eradicated the iron fist the Jagan party has over the department. The same is to be understood in a paper clipping that has started to trend on social media.

In this clipping, Guntur range CI Venkateswara Reddy is allegedly seen alongside Jagan while the latter recently went to Idupulapaya for YSR Jayanthi. It wasn’t like this active cop was on government duty either, he was just there with Jagan while the YCP boss embarked on a personal trip to Idupulapaya to pay respects to YSR.

An on-duty cop siding with Jagan on a private trip is being pointed out by TDP as a testament of the kind of power abuse and misuse YCP did with the police department in the last five years.

