Viral Cartoon: Jagan’s Donation To Chandrababu

Over the years, Eenadu cartoons on the contemporary political scheme of things have found a patronage of their own. These cartoons are usually reflective of the current situation in Andhra Pradesh and they paint a witty picture of how things are proceeding.

Today, Eenadu’s cartoon is particularly informative as it exposes Jagan’s anti-social approach with regard to the AP floods and simultaneously trolls his inadequate efforts toward AP people.

In the viral cartoon, we see cinema stars saying they’re financially contributing to the relief operations while employees donate a day’s salary and the common public helps with food donations. On the contrary, there’s an image of Jagan that exposes his modus operandi as all he has been doing for AP people in these flood relief efforts is making sly remarks about the government and hurling abuses at CM Babu.

This cartoon is witty and thought-provoking at the same time as it exposes that Jagan being an ex-CM himself has been doing nothing but abuse the CM who has been fighting the uphill battle of restoring parity in the flood-hit areas.

