Restless Babu Impresses Center Bosses

CM Chandrababu Naidu has been having a restless last few days as he is fully occupied with the relief operations in the Vijayawada area. He is stationed at the Vijayawada collectorate for the last week or so and has been monitoring the activities as he intends to fast-track the relief works there.

It appears that Babu’s innovative and effective planning with regard to the disaster relief and restoration activities has even impressed the Delhi bosses.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan visited the flood-hit areas in Vijayawada and Mangalagiri along with IT Minister Nara Lokesh and he had good words to say about CM Babu.

“I have never seen such intense and distressing rains in AP till now. But the efforts of CM Chandrababu are to be appreciated. The delivery of food and other commodities through drones is a very nice idea and the CM and his team must be appreciated for coming up with such innovative measures” The union minister remarked.

There has always been a standing notion in the power corridors that what Babu does today, the nation will follow tomorrow. Going by the Union Minister’s comments today, Babu’s idea to use drones for relief activities could well be the mainstream medium for flood relief activities henceforth.

