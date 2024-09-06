Response to Scandals- Jagan should learn from Babu

In the last five years, there have been numerous incidents where the elected representatives and notable leaders from YSR Congress party were entangled in several offences relating to sexual abuse and extra-marital affairs. Some prominent leaders even featured in obscene videos making sexual overtures and nude gestures that were leaked to the media. All these incidents deserve serious disciplinary action from the party high command.

Unfortunately, YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy never took any action against any of these leaders. He hasn’t even condemned these atrocities atleast once when he was the Chief Minister of the state. Neither did he warn his MLAs and MPs to stay away from such wrongdoings. He simply maintained stoic silence and these episodes made everyone feel that the party itself lacks self discipline.

Whereas seasoned politician Chandrababu Naidu, who always adheres to certain principles and values and also keeps his partymen under strict control, is an antithesis to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Naidu never gives any room for indiscipline and also adopts a no-holds-barred approach in dealing with immoral acts of his party’s cadre.

Naidu’s moral conduct is now evident once again as he took a swift and strong action against Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam who is facing alleged sexual assault from a woman supporter of TDP. Immediately after a video purportedly featuring the obscene act of the MLA surfaced in the media following her complaint, Naidu immediately suspended him from the party.

The prompt disciplinary action by CBN is now the talking point everywhere. There are speculations that if the preliminary enquiries reveal prima facie sexual assault of the accused, he is likely to be stripped off his MLA post very soon.

Whatever may be the outcome of this explosive and sensational case, the manner in which Chandrababu Naidu acted when one of his MLAs was caught in an allegation set a strong precedent for other political leaders to follow suit.

Political observers and common people opine that YS Jagan should also learn from Chandrababu Naidu on how to handle indiscipline in his party.

