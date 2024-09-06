Mahesh Goud, The New Telangana PCC Chief

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced that MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud will be the new TPCC chief. Mahesh Kumar Goud began his career with the Congress party; he currently holds the position of MLC.

Despite facing competition from Madhu Yashki Goud, Jeevan Reddy, Jagga Reddy, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Addanki Dayakar, and others, Mahesh Kumar Goud is successful in fetching this key position for himself.

Born on February 24, 1966, in Rahatnagar of Nizamabad District, Mahesh Kumar Goud pursued his degree at Giriraj College, where he began his political journey. During his student years, he served as NSUI (National Students’ Union of India) State General Secretary, Nizamabad District President in 1986, and National Youth Congress Secretary.

In 1994, he contested a Congress ticket from the Ditchpally constituency but was defeated. Mahesh Kumar Goud also held significant roles in the party, such as serving as Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Warehousing Corporation from 2013 to 2014. He contested again in the 2014 assembly elections from the Nizamabad Urban constituency but was defeated.

Despite these setbacks, he remained influential in Congress, holding key positions such as PCC Secretary, Spokesperson, and General Secretary. In 2018, he withdrew from the Nizamabad Urban ticket race when the party leadership allocated the seat to minorities. Instead, he was appointed convener of the Congress Manifesto Committee in the State Election Committee.

He was appointed PCC Executive President on June 26, 2021, and then served as a special invitee in the Congress Political Affairs Executive Committee on December 10, 2022.

On June 20, 2023, he became a member of the TPCC Election Committee. Though initially expected to contest from Nizamabad Urban in the 2023 elections, Mahesh Kumar withdrew when the party fielded former minister Shabbir Ali as its candidate.

In January this year, he was appointed as the MLC.

