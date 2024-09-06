Centre Announces Rs 3,300 Cr to flood-hit Telugu states

The Centre announced a financial assistance of Rs 3,300 crore to both Telugu states — Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which suffered heavily due to flood fury.

Incessant rain for 4-5 days wreaked havoc in both the Telugu states, rendering many shelterless.

With many of the water bodies overflowing due to heavy inflows that eventually led to breaching of the banks, several colonies and low-lying areas were inundated in the floodwater.

Standing crops in large areas were also damaged.

The roads and buildings department, energy department also suffered loss due to the gusty winds and continuous downpour.

The Telangana government put to the loss due to the recent floods at Rs 5,438 crore.

Animal husbandry, panchayati raj and rural development, medical and health department, municipal administration also suffered loss due to the floods.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Budameru canal breached leading to submersion of many areas in Vijayawada and surrounding places.

Following directions from Chief Minsiter N. Chandrababu Naidu, drones were utilized to supply essentials to the people stranded in the submerged areas in Andhra Pradesh.

