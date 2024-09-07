Vijayawada Floods: The Foundation That Fed 10 Lakh People

In times of severe distress, humanitarian efforts are of quintessential importance and the same was exhibited by the Akshaya Patra foundation which played a crucial role in feeding the flood affected individuals.

Akshaya Patra Foundation, in partnership with the government of Andhra Pradesh was on the ground zero, helping with the flood relief activities. They were designated with the job of preparing hygienic and sanitized food to flood victims.

As per the latest communication from the Akshaya Patra foundation, they reportedly prepared food for over 10 lakh people since the onset of the flood situation.

Feeding in the vicinity of 10 lakh people in such disressing conditions is no mean feat and Akshaya Patra foundation is to be appreciated for the same. While the foundation took care of the preparation activities, the government arranged the transportation and delivery services.

The constant effort to ensure that food and water is delivered to each and every division of Vijayawada helped in curbing the fatality rate and further affect on the victims.

