The Man Who Donated Rs 10 Cr To Vijayawada Relief Ops

Andhra Pradesh has been under severe distress as parts of the state have seen their worst floods in decades. In particular, Vijayawada and surrounding areas faced the wrath of the Krishna River and have been under extreme distress for the last week to 10 days. While the government has been working non-stop to restore normalcy, private individuals are also playing their part in the relief activities.

Incidentally, a philanthropist and entrepreneur named Katuri Subba Rao has delivered a whopping Rs 10 crore towards the flood relief activities in Vijayawada.

Subba Rao is the founder and chairman of Vignan Educational Foundation and he is an entrepreneur and philanthropist who established higher educational institutions and hospitals to serve people in India and Tanzania.

He has now made a sizeable donation of Rs 10 crore towards the flood relief activities and this is by far the biggest donation recorded thus far.

Jasthi Sudha and Venkat Family donated Rs 5 crore while Sri Chaitanya’s Kalyan Chakravarthy donated Rs 2 crore.

