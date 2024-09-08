Kethireddy Quitting YCP? Is It Happening?

The name Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy needs no introduction for those who follow the Telugu states politics. He has a firm follower base on social media as well, given the popularity of his famous Good Morning Dharmavaram program. However, after having shockingly lost from Dharmavaram in the recent election, Kethireddy has been taking a varied stance.

Cut to now, Kethireddy has done something interesting and this has something to do with his loyalty to Jagan and YCP.

On the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi today, Kethireddy shared a social media post in which he ignored the very trace of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He has gone against the norm of including Jagan’s photo and YCP color in the festival wishes social media posts.

This quickly led to a commotion on social media that Kethireddy is hinting that he is quitting YSR Congress by removing traces of Jagan in his social media post. A few YCP fans even commented “Goodbye Kethireddy anna” under this post.

However, this isn’t the first time Kethireddy has shared posts without Jagan’s pictures. He did the same in April(before the election) as well when he shared Ugadi wishes, indicating that he has the habit of sharing posts on his own without Jagan’s photo. So there is no particular reason for panic for YCP leaders now.

While it is true that Kethireddy has been carrying a dissociation stance by faulting Jagan for mistreating his MLAs and MPs while in power, the chances of him quitting YCP are questionable. For now, the social media post where he ignored Jagan is leading to a discussion but more consolidate communication is needed from him to indicate that he is indeed leaving the party.

