Deal Done? Jagan Gave Lotus Pond House To Sharmila?

After having fought with blood and sweat for Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2019, Sharmila quickly became an arch nemesis for the YCP boss in 2024. Analysts rightly estimate that Sharmila’s fiery campaign played a paramount role in the historic downfall of Jagan’s YCP from 151 seats to 11 seats. According to the internal hearsay, property distribution disputes and internal clashes are the reason behind the fallout between Jagan and Sharmila.

The brotherly relationship between Jagan and Sharmila appears to be so very strained that even Vijayamma is unable to pacify the clash. It is widely heard that the main demand that Sharmila placed in front of Jagan was to give her the YS family’s famous Lotus Pond house in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. But Jagan, being his hesitant self rejected the proposal which resulted in Sharmila going all out against him in the AP political campaign.

After having faced the wrath of Sharmila, Jagan is said to have taken a substantial decision as he has reportedly decided to give away the Lotus Pond house to his sister in order to pacify her. A senior YCP leader who is closely following the family affairs commented that Jagan decided to let go of the Lotus Pond house as he doesn’t wish to drag the tussle with his own sister any further.

Jagan knows full well that an important phase of his political comeback can start only if Sharmila slows down and this is one of the reasons why decided to sacrifice the Lotus Pond house. It is heard from a political murmur that a Congress senior from Karnataka who is very close to the YS family mediated the process and he played a crucial role in striking the deal.

The nature of the exchange is such that Jagan must leave the Lotus Pond palace while Sharmila will ease off her political attack on Jagan. .

While we don’t quite know if this is actually the case of what happened between the YS brother and sister, this is what is being circulated in the AP power corridors. Also, Jagan’s frequent trips to Bengaluru Yelahanka Palace, instead of the priced and famous Lotus Pond house in Hyderabad is adding to the narrative.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯