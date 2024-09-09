Devineni Avinash’s Last Ditch Effort

The YSR Congress outfit has been in shambles after the lopsided defeat in the recent elections. The wrongdoings of certain leaders associated with the party have come back to haunt them in ways they weren’t expecting and one such case involves YCP youngster Devineni Avinash.

Notably, the vandalism of TDP office in Mangalagiri and Chandrababu’s house has pushed many YCP leaders neck deep into trouble. Incidentally, former MP Nandigama Suresh was arrested in connection with this case recently and the focus has now moved on to Avinash who is one of the main accused.

Avinash had already tried to flee the country but this attempt was busted in Hyderabad. Now that he has comprehended that the CID is coming after him, Avinash is running after courts.

After a failed attempt at the High Court to secure an anticipatory bail, Avinash has gone to the Supreme Court now. He has sought anticipatory bail in the vandalism of TDP office case and the hearing is scheduled for tomorrow.

With the High Court having already rejected the plea, it has to be seen if the Supreme Court’s verdict will be any different. Usually, the apex court follows the structure set by the High Court in these cases and if that turns out to be the result, the Avinash’s attempt to get early bail would go in vein.

Either way, we would be getting clarity on this case in a matter of hours. If the Supreme Court rejects the bail plea, then it should be a matter of time before Avinash too ends up in prison much like another accused in the case Nandigama Suresh.

