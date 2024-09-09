Breaking: India Confirms First Monkey Pox Case

The Monkeypox, medically referred to as Mpox outbreak has been tormenting global nations over the last few weeks with an alarming spike in infections and fatalities.

In a breaking story, India has confirmed its first case of Mpox as a patient in Delhi is identified to have the virus.

However, the government of India has clearly stated that there is no reason to panic as the patient is isolated and public transmission is suspected.

The individual, a young male who recently traveled from a country experiencing ongoing Mpox transmission, is currently isolated at a designated tertiary care isolation facility. The patient remains clinically stable and is without any systemic illness or comorbidities.

In a positive reinforcement, lab testing has confirmed the presence of Mpox virus of the West African clade 2 in the patient. This case is an isolated case, similar to the earlier 30 cases reported in India from July 2022 onwards, and is not a part of the current public health emergency (reported by WHO) which is regarding clade 1 of mpox.

Mpox has quickly become a global health concern with over 100,000 confirmed cases and 220 deaths. India has now confirmed its first case, albeit a different clade one which isn’t a part of the current global emergency.

