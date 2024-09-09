1 Yr For Arrest: Babu Reacts Like A Champ

Exactly a year ago today, Chandrababu Naidu was arrested and sent to jail. The CID arrested him on the 9th of September, 2023 by filing a skill scam case against him.

On the occasion of this controversial incident completing a year, Chandrababu has shared his side of the story as he reacted like a champion to the sequence of events.

“It has been a year since that irrational man arrested me in a false case. A year ago, I was in a bus, fighting for the people of AP. Today, again I am in a bus, working for the people of my state. That arrest had no effect in my approach towards public service. It is just that the entire Telugu population got to know the psychopathic behavior of that man.” Babu said.

Babu thanked the Telugu community for standing by him as he noted that the Telugu population in 80 countries rooted for him. Babu wasn’t looking to get any sympathy from the statement today by claiming that he was tortured in jail or anything. He simply presented his point that he has been with AP people no matter what and is still ready to face more hardships, which is the kind of champion mindset that is bound to be expected from a seasoned pro.

