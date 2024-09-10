Why Only Two Leaders Coming Forward For YSR Congress?

In the five years that YCP was in power, the party had a surplus supply of firebrands and media-facing leaders. The likes of Roja, Kodali Nani, Anil Kumar Yadav, Ambati Rambabu, and others fall under the same category. They used to absolutely annihilate the opposition with their sharp words.

But after YCP lost power, the majority of the firebrands have disappeared. It reached a point where YCP was defenseless even during the Vijayawada floods while the government troopers blasted the party for lackluster work regarding the water projects.

YCP had the likes of Vellampalli Srinivas and Malladi Vishnu in Vijayawada who had big mouths. But neither of them came forward for the party while the new government blamed YCP for shortcomings in the Budameru project which led to the flood. The likes of Kodali Nani and Roja who were unusually aggressive in the past were also nowhere to be seen.

It is heard that Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed his party leaders to freely come in front of the media and defend the party. But except for Ambati Rambabu and Perni Nani, no one from YCP is facing the media of late. They are the only two YCP faces that are facing the media.

The internal talk is that many YCP leaders are maintaining touch-me-not stance with the party as they party hierarchy never really backed them while in power so there is no point in them standing by the party now. This is perhaps the reason why YCP is facing such a hideous situation now.

