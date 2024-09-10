Jagan’s conspiracy to destroy Prakasam Barrage : Chandrababu

When the Budameru Canal was wreaking a havoc in Vijayawada by submerging several low-lying areas and leaving many families in absolute chaos last week, an unexpected incident in which four boats rammed into the Prakasam Barrage has left the state government and its authorities in absolute shock. These boats were reportedly not anchored properly and they collided with the barrage gates, damaging their counter weights.

Luckily, the government took prompt action to avoid any further disaster due to this collision. However, they didn’t rule out sabotage angle in this incident and immediately started a thorough investigation. In what could be a shocking revelation, the preliminary investigation hinted at a conspiracy behind this entire episode. The inquiry report revealed that these boats were tied with a plastic rope only to allow them drift away.

As the shocking incident came to light, the ruling government suspected a connivance from YSR Congress party and its leaders. The findings that these boats belonged to relatives and close aides of YSRCP leaders and also fact that no precautionary measures were taken to tie them added more weight to the conspiracy theories and gave more credence to the allegations made by the ruling party supporters and leaders.

Many leaders like Irrigation Minister Rama Naidu, IT Minister Lokesh and Home Minster Anitha hit out at Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party over the malafide intention to damage the Prakasam Barrage and cause more loss of lives in order to launch a smear campaign against the ruling government.

Now, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also alleged that the collision of boats is a part of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s conspiracy to kill lakhs of people by damaging the Prakasam Barrage. He said that the YSR Congress party is stooping so low after facing a humiliation in the hands of voters in the recent assembly elections.

Naidu further alleged that Jagan hatched a plan to make the situation worse and claim political mileage. He added that Jagan is not able to digest the defeat and making attempts to put the ruling party in bad light. He said Jagan connived to kill many people through this collision and also launched a vicious campaign against the government.

Based on a complaint filed by the Irrigation department, special teams have been formed to nab the owners of these boats who were at large since last week. On Monday, the police have arrested two of these owners who are affiliated to YSRCP. They were produced before the court and were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Though the YSR Congress party leaders and supporters refuted the claims of the government, Chandrababu and his ministers suspect a massive conspiracy behind this incident.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯