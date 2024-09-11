After 10 Days, CM Babu Finally Goes To His House

The designated and famed crisis man of the hour, Chandrababu Naidu left no stone unturned in the recent flood relief efforts. In fact, he stayed in ground zero- Vijayawada for 10 long days before finally leaving to his house last night.

Babu arrived at Vijayawada collectorate 10 days back to oversee the relief operations here. After vowing to be here with the public till normalcy is restored, Babu made his bus a makeshift CM residence and stayed there for 10 days.

Over the last 10 days, the Vijaywada collectorate became Babu’s camp office while his bus became his residence.

During the relief operations, Babu used a JCB to reach places that his convoy couldn’t reach. He used travel boats to reach the affected public who were suffering due to the floods. The entire administration ran from Vijayawada over the last 10 days with the CM himself stationed here.

Finally, with the water logging issue sorted in Vijayawada, Babu finally left the collectorate and got back to his house after 10 days. He had to celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi and even his wedding anniversary in the said period as he didn’t want to dissociate from the relief operations.

This is the first time in Telugu states history that a CM camped at ground zero for 10 days straight during a flooding situation.

