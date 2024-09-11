Photo Story: Telangana CM with AP DCM

AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan met with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy a while ago at Revanth’s residence in Jubilee Hills. Pawan has come to Hyderabad to hand over the cheque of 1 Cr rupee, which is a donation to CMRF.

Recently, Pawan Kalyan announced a donation of one crore rupees to the chief minister’s relief fund in carrying out the relief activities for the flood victims in the state. Pawan handed over the cheque to Revanth and engaged in some fruitful discussions regarding both the Telugu states. The sources say that the duo spoke on the relations between the two statues and other unresolved issues.

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan also announced a donation of 1 Cr rupees to AP CMRF to carry out the flood relief activities. Additionally, he committed Rs 4 crore to assist 400 gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

