Jagan’s Nene Raju Nene Mantri Attitude

The hearsay in the AP power corridors is that YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has this infamous habit of not listening to anyone once he makes his mind up. He has a corporate boss mindset where he believes he owns the party and wants only his word to prevail with no consideration for other opinions.

Even prior to the 2024 election, Jagan reportedly maintained “Nene Raju Nene Mantri” stance where he took all decisions in a one-sided manner.

According to the hearsay, Jagan was told by YCP leaders to spike up the pension scheme after Chandrababu announced in the manifesto that the pension money would be spiked to 4000/month. But Jagan didn’t pay heed to the same.

There were suggestions to change party candidates as well, but Jagan being Jagan opined that he fields whoever he wants and isn’t bothered about feedback. The end result is YCP got 11 seats and doesn’t even have opposition status.

The monopoly approach of Jagan Mohan Reddy had so catastrophic results that the party was destroyed from the grassroots level but given his usual mindset, he wouldn’t be too introspective of the same. While such an attitude might have been expected from Jagan after winning 151 MLAs in 2019, him staying the same in 2024 even after getting 11 seats is reportedly shocking YCP leaders as well, it seems.

