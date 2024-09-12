Jagan Gives Mass Warning, Eenadu Trolls Back

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been coming out on occasional trips to Andhra Pradesh which are followed by customary press meets. The same thing happened yesterday as Jagan went to Guntur Jail to meet his arrested ex-MP Nandigama Suresh.

After the meeting, Jagan addressed the media and gave a serious warning to the TDP hierarchy and its cadres. “Once I come to power tomorrow, your leaders will also be put in the same jail.” Jagan said.

This warning statement from Jagan was instantly met with criticism on social media. Taking the occasion, Eenadu has also passed a viral cartoon on the same.

In the cartoon, Eenadu quotes Jagan’s earlier statement where he said “I am not the kind of a man who seeks revenge. I never did anything to anyone sheerly out of revenge and vendetta.” This is in direct contradiction to Jagan’s latest warning to TDP leaders.

The dual stance of the YCP boss is highlighted through the Eenadu cartoon and it is in a way taking out the credence of Jagan’s verbal assault on TDP.

