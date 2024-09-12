CPI(M) Veteran Sitaram Yechury Passes Away

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury | Salil Bera

Veteran politician and former Rajyasabha MP and CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury passed away a while ago after battling a prolonged illness. The politician, who was 72 years old, was admitted to AIIMS Delhi for acute respiratory tract infection treatment. Despite providing the best treatment available, he could not respond and took his last breath.

Sitara Yechury has been undergoing treatment at the hospital over the past few days. He was placed on respiratory support, and a team of multidisciplinary doctors closely monitored his medical condition. However, he completely failed to respond today, and the doctors declared him dead.

Sitaram Yechury succeeded Prakash Karat as the general secretary of the CPM in 2015. He played a major role in the coalition era governance, first during the National Front government of V P Singh and the United Front government of 1996-97.

Known for exemplary communication and oratory skills, Sitara Yechury is known for putting pressure on the ruling parties in policy-making and bringing unique reforms in the public interest. He also played a critical role in the talks with the government on the Indo-US nuclear deal.

Sitaram is survived by his wife, Seema Chishti Yechury, and two children.

