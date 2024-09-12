Balineni’s Shocking Comments On YS Jagan

Disgruntled ex-MLA and former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, a staunch loyalist to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and a strong leader from Ongole, is going to bid goodbye to YSR Congress party very soon. He has been at loggerheads with the party high command from the past few months and this was evident when he openly expressed his dissatisfaction during a recent press meet.

As the news about his exit from YSRCP has been making rounds in political circles since today morning, Balineni finally opened up about the reasons for his decision to quit the party after being associated with it for nearly 12 years.

The five time MLA made startling comments on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He blamed Jagan’s stupidity and foolishness as the main reasons for the downfall of YSR Congress party. What is more shocking is that Balineni alleged that it was Jagan who forced him to file a wrong case on EVM discrepancies in the recent assembly elections in which YSRCP faced a massive humiliation in the hand of NDA parties.

It is a known fact that Balineni filed a petition immediately after the election results over suspicious tempering of EVMs in Ongole constituency. Later, he boycotted the mock polling and demanded a recounting of votes and VVPATS.

Balineni further said that many of them know last year itself that YSRCP is going to lose very badly in these elections. He revealed that the Intelligence DG informed about the impending downfall well in advance, but Jagan was irked with his report and expressed his anger.

Balineni said Jagan is the sole reason for the present dismal position of YSR Congress party.

Balineni is seldom seen in Ongole in recent times, and has even expressed his displeasure over the YSRCP leadership not supporting him in his legal fight against the EVMs tampering issue. He was also upset because many from his own party spread rumours about his political future. He is now planning to join Janasena very soon.

