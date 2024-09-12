Pawan Returns Camp Office and Furniture

After a tussle that lasted over a decade, Janasena head Pawan Kalyan is in a position of power now as he is the deputy CM of AP now. But he doesn’t appear to be too appeased with the kind of perks that come with the post as he has written to Chandrababu about returning the camp office and related furniture that were allocated to him at deputy CM capacity.

In his letter to CM Chandrababu, Pawan mentioned that he intends to use his private house in Mangalagiri for his administrative duties and added that he doesn’t need the camp office in Vijayawada.

Earlier, the camp office (Irrigation Department building) in Vijayawada was specially allocated to Pawan and certain changes were made to the enclosure according to Pawan’s taste.

However, after a fair bit of contemplation, the deputy CM has decided to return the building and the furniture that comes with it to the government. Once this goes through, the building will be repossessed by the AP government and will be used for different purposes.

Meanwhile, Pawan will continue to operate from his house in Mangalagiri which will be his designated camp office henceforth. While we usually see politicians making full use of the camp office and the perks that come with it, Pawan is doing the exact opposite as he is returning it to the government.

