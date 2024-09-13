Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has approved the bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Court’s decision comes in the context of corruption allegations linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy of 2021-22.

Kejriwal, who had been in judicial custody since his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26, 2024, had earlier been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in a related money laundering case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Despite this, he remained in jail due to the ongoing CBI case.

The Delhi High Court had previously denied Kejriwal’s bail pleas and challenge to the legality of his arrest, directing him to approach the trial court first. This led Kejriwal to appeal directly to the Supreme Court.

The allegations against Kejriwal involve claims that several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including himself, were implicated in leaving loopholes in the excise policy in exchange for kickbacks from liquor lobbies. The investigation suggests these funds were used to support the AAP’s election campaign in Goa.

