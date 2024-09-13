Selfie With Jagan Lands Lady Constable In Trouble

Having a personal attraction or affiliation with a politician is perfectly acceptable and it is the norm as well. But letting this affection cross professional lines is not a wise move, particularly if you are an officer of the law. A lady constable in AP is getting to learn this the hard way after she went out of her way to catch a selfie with Jagan.

Going into the story, Jagan toured the Guntur Subjail to interact with his party’s arrested ex-MP Nandigam Suresh earlier this week and addressed the media later. During this media meet, a lady head constable named Ayesha did something unexpected as she barged in front of the crowd around Jagan in order to take a selfie with him.

Ayesha and her daughter were captured on camera, barging the crowd and coming ahead in order to take a selfie with the ex CM, who obliged and gave them a picture. An on-duty cop rushing towards an ex CM in public and taking a selfie with him was met with criticism.

After this incident sparked a controversy, the police higher officials in Guntur filed a charge memo and demanded an immediate explanation for her action. It is against the police regulation for an on-duty officer to abrupt normalcy for personal gains and the same happened with the lady head constable a couple of days back.

She could well be facing disciplinary action now for the incident which caught the eye of the netizens and sparked an outrage on social media.

