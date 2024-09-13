Social Media Talk: That’s The Difference Between Babu & Jagan

Bifurcated Andhra Pradesh has seen only two CMs, namely Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy and both of them share extremely contrasting mindsets. One such incident that highlights the stark difference between the two of them has caught the attention.

Incidentally, back when Jagan was the CM of AP, he allegedly mistreated Chiranjeevi and the rest of the Tollywood delegation that came to meet him. There was this one such attention-grabbing incident where Chiranjeevi was seen greeting Jagan with folded hands while he casually looked away.

Cut to now, an incident involving Chandrababu Naidu and young hero Vishwak Sen is proving to be the extreme opposite.

In a new pic, Vishwak is seen embracing CM Chandrababu by standing in close proximity. The latter is seen having no apprehension about the same.

TDP and Janasena fans trolls that, In the case of Jagan, being a young CM, he sat at a distance from Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and others and allegedly didn’t even greet these superstars properly. On the other hand, Babu being a senior leader and a respected veteran, had no apprehension when embracing a youngster like Vishwak.

TDP social media supporters are comparing the two pics and citing it as a testament to the difference between the two CMs.

