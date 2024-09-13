Paapam Pawan Kalyan Ki Peddaga Telidu: YS Jagan

For a change, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is staying in AP for elongated periods without flying off to Bengaluru. In the process, he toured Pithapuram today and addressed the media later.

Jagan looked unusually sarcastic and bubbly at the media interaction as he looked to mock Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan.

Reacting to the question on the NDA government not commencing crop damage assessment despite three floods in recent days, Jagan pushed the blame on Chandrababu as he appeared to have a soft corner for local MLA Pawan Kalyan.

“This is exactly what I have been saying. All Chandrababu has been doing is taking photos and give buildup while he lacks any hands-on approach. He is a true drama artist. Usually, Pawan Kalyan is the cinema star in real life but not here in Pithapuram. It is Chandrababu who is the drama artist who runs the show with his fake promises and theatrics.” Jagan said.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯