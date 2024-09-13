Major Relief To Jogi, Devineni Avinash

In a major relief to YCP leaders Jogi Ramesh and Devineni Avinash, the Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to them in connection with attack on the TDP office at Mangalagiri in 2021.

However, the Supreme Court directed YCP leaders Jogi Ramesh, Devineni Avinash to handover their passports to the investigating officers within 24 hours. This indicates that the duo cannot travel out of the country without informing the authorities about their trips.

The duo are accused in attack on TDP main office and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s residence.

Initially, the duo and three other YCP leaders including Lella Appireddy, Talashila Raghuram approached the AP High Court seeking bail but with the judges denying it there, they moved the Supreme Court.

The apex court bench comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Amanullah passed these directions while hearing to the petitions seeking anticipatory bails.

It also directed that no action should be initiated against them in the next three weeks.

It also asked the accused to cooperate with the investigating authorities by attending to the interrogation whenever summoned.

The SC Bench said that it was not able to take up investigation into the case in a full-fledged manner due to some technical reasons. The case has been adjourned to November 4.

