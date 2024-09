In a tragic bus accident in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, 15 people lost their lives.

A RTC bus from Tirupathi to Bengaluru collided with two trucks at Mogilighat in Chittoor on Friday afternoon. 15 people lost their lives and more than 30 were injured. Some of them are in critical condition.

The injured have been shifted to Palamaneru Government Hospital for treatment. The traffic at Moghilghat was stalled due to the accident and rescue operations are underway.

