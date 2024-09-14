Weekend vibes: Jagan Back To Bengaluru

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Reddy often retreats to his luxurious farmhouse in Bengaluru whenever he has free time. Following the humiliating defeat in the general elections earlier this summer, Jagan has been visiting Bengaluru quite frequently. This marks his ninth visit to the “Garden City” since the elections. Last week he is busy touring floods affected areas In Vijayawada and Pithapuram, and the weekend has come, so Jagan flies back to Bengaluru.

Interestingly, Jagan is likely to fly to London later this month. In the disproportionate assets case, Jagan was supposed to appear personally before the CBI court. However, he plans to skip this appearance due to his London tour.

Jagan’s advocates have informed the CBI court about his travel plans, and the court has granted permission for the visit. However, Jagan’s trip to London depends on the renewal of his passport. Previously, the public representatives’ court in Vijayawada imposed restrictions on his passport, prompting Jagan to approach the AP High Court regarding these restrictions. The decision is still pending.

Due to this issue, YSRCP leaders are uncertain about Jagan’s visit to London, and there is a lack of clarity within the party.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯