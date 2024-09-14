KTR Calls Revanth Reddy ‘Chitti Naidu’

As political tensions continue to simmer in Telangana due to the recent developments, every dawn seems to be leading to a new controversy in one or the other manner. The flare-up between firebrand BRS MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy and Arkepudi Gandhi snowballed into a political uproar due to the high-decibel war of words between the ruling and the Opposition parties.

BRS working president and former IT Minister KTR added more fuel to the ongoing political slugfest when he addressed a press meet earlier today to express his solidarity with Kaushik Reddy. KTR backed Kaushik’s comments on Arkepudi Gandhi who defected into the Congress party along with few other BRS MLAs. He slammed Revanth Reddy’s government for diversion politics and also for poaching MLAs.

KTR said Revanth Reddy is taking revenge on the people of greater Hyderabad where Congress party didn’t won a single MLA seats in last year’s assembly elections. He also termed HYDRA as ‘High Drama’ and called it nothing but a demolition of Hyderabad image.

KTR addressed Revanth Reddy as ‘Chitti Naidu’ and ‘Bullabbai’ and said the BRS won’t slow down on its attack against his government in its failure to implement the poll promises till now. He also came down heavily on Revanth Reddy for failing to control the law and order situation in Hyderabad.

Talking about Kaushik Reddy’s controversial comments on ‘Androllu’ which stoked up regional sentiments as they are presumably aimed at Andhra settlers in Telangana, KTR said there were no divisive politics when KCR ruled the state for ten years. He condemned Gandhi’s attack on Kaushik Reddy’s house with the support of the state police and lashed out at Revanth Reddy for inciting violence through abuse of power.

Related

Tags KTR Revanth Reddy

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯