Amaravati Building Foundations Are Safe, Confirms IIT

The TDP coalition government has entrusted the task of analysing the quality of foundations of various buildings which were left neglected for the last five years under the YCP rule, to the Chennai and Hyderabad IITs.

Experts from the Chennai and Hyderabad IIT confirmed that the foundations of various buildings including the High Court, Secretariat and department offices in Amaravati which have been soaking in water and getting dried alternatively for the last five years, due to change in plans by the YCP government, were intact.

The expert teams from both the IITs said that they had submitted their preliminary report after carefully studying the quality of the construction. In a couple of days, the final report will be submitted, they said.

The state government entrusted the responsibility of checking the construction quality of the above buildings to the Chennai IIT team, who went in a boat to the site and visited the buildings.

The team cut some portion of the foundation and examined the strength of the construction. Even the iron rods in the construction, which got rusted as they were exposed to the natural elements, were also tested for their strength.

They were put to chemical treatment and then okayed for proceeding with the construction.

Buildings constructed for the MLAs, MLCs, AIS officers, Group-I officers, NGOs, Class IV employees were also examined for their quality and strength by the Hyderabad IIT team.

The Hyderabad IIT team also gave a thumbs up to the government to proceed with the construction.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯