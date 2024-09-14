Viral: KTR’s Funny Comments With Kaushik Reddy’s Daughter

The verbal war between Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and Sherilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi has been the hot topic in Telangana politics over the last couple of days. Tensions prevailed between BRS and Gandhi’s camps during this war of words.

BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, who was on a holiday in the US, has landed in Hyderabad and responded to the issue this morning. He visited Padi Kaushik Reddy’s residence and condemned the attack on Kaushik’s house by Gandhi’s supporters. KTR asked Gandhi to clarify whether he is still with BRS or considers himself a Congress MLA. He also accused the Congress government of igniting political tensions in the state with its rule.

When he visited Kaushik’s residence, KTR met Kaushik’s daughter, Srinika Reddy. While she was greeting him, KTR asked if she is not at home during the attack. “I was at school,” replied Srinika. “Nuvvunte mee naina avasaram kuda lekuntunde(If you would have been there, your dad’s presence would have also not been needed),” replied KTR jokingly.

This conversation’s video went viral on social media. Srinika rose to prominence in political circles through her campaigning videos during last year’s Telangana Assembly Elections, where she supported her father’s campaign.

