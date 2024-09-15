‘Telidu Gurthuledu Marchipoya’, YCP Leaders To Police

Telidu… Gurthuledu… Marchipoya(dont know, forgot, don’t recall) is a famous dialogue used by Jr NTR in Adhurs and it has now come to the rescue of certain YCP leaders. These three words were reportedly used extensively by YCP leaders Lella Appireddy, Talasila Raghuram, Devineni Avinash and others who partook in the police investigation on the TDP office vandalism case.

After these three mentioned leaders were ordered by the Supreme Court to submit their passports at a nearby police station, they did the honors at the Mangalagiri police station. Shortly after, they were investigated by Mangalagiri DSP regarding the case pertaining to the attack on TDP office in 2021.

Whenever the police cited the details of the case, the YCP leaders reportedly came up with a set of staple replies. Their standard answer to almost all the questions regarding the attack and their involvement with the same was “We forgot, we don’t know, we can’t recall now”, it seems.

Reportedly, these leaders mentioned that they had no role to play in the vandalism and claimed that it is the cadres who carried it out after getting infuriated by TDP leaders using offensive language on then-CM Jagan.

With these YCP leaders giving non-cooperative answers, the police had to end the investigation unsatisfactorily. It has to be seen how this high-profile case will be handled in the due course.

