Govt Certificate With Jagan’s Photo In Naidu’s Rule

The revenue officials in NTR district were issued showcause notices by the authorities for their negligence in issuing certificates with the picture of former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Showcause notices were issued to the tahsildar, RI and VRO of the village.

The MRO also directed the officials to submit a report on the total number of certificates issued with Jagan’s images.

A land certificate, Jagananna Sashwata Bhu Hakku Patram, with the image was issued recently by the Mee Seva centre at Dabbakulapalli village in Votsaboyi mandal, even when it is two months since the TDP coalition government assumed power in the state.

Taking serious cognizance of the issue, the authorities issued showcause notices to the revenue officials.

The TDP cadre also slammed the revenue officials for their lackadaisical attitude in continuing with the old Navaratnalu certificates even when the new government is formed. They also demanded that the licence of the particular Mee Sea centre should be cancelled.

Responding to the incident, the officials concerned said that they had already changed the certificates, after the formation of the new government.

However, one of the certificates was issued by mistake and so we launched an inquiry into it. If there are more certificates issued with the logos of the previous government’s political leaders, we will certainly withdraw them, they said.

All the Mee Seva centres and other revenue officials in the division have been asked to be extra cautious while issuing government certificates and ensure that there are no mistakes and aberrations.

The certificate which came to the notice of the officials was actually issued on September 12 when one of the residents approached the Mee Seva seeking adangal copy for his land.

“All the Mee Seva centres have been asked to return the old certificates and take new certificates,” they said.

The officials warned staff and other persons involved in such incidents have been warned of serious action, if it repeats.

