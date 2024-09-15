Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Resign, Calls For Early Polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that he will resign from his position within the next two days. Addressing party workers, Kejriwal emphasized his commitment to integrity, stating, “I did not enter politics for power or money. I will ask the public whether they see me as honest or accused.”

He revealed that the next Chief Minister will be chosen after a meeting of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and confirmed that neither he nor Manish Sisodia will seek the CM role.

Kejriwal expressed his intention to clear his name by engaging directly with the public and reiterated his demand for early elections. He proposed that the Delhi assembly elections be held in November alongside the Maharashtra elections, rather than the scheduled February date.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of attempting to undermine AAP and his personal integrity by imprisoning him. Despite these challenges, he asserted that AAP remains united and resilient, resisting efforts to destabilize the party and take control of Delhi.

