3 AP IPS Officers Suspended In Mumbai Actress case

Mumbai based actress Kadambati Jetwani is one of the talking points in Andhra Pradesh’s political scene for the last few weeks. She alleged that certain YCP leaders, with the support of AP police abused and tortured her while YCP was in power.

The government of Andhra Pradesh instructed the state police department to take the case seriously and expedite the investigation. In this context, three IPS officers were suspended today.

— P. Sitharama Anjaneyulu, IPS (1992) then Director General of Police, Intelligence.

— Vishal Gunni, IPS (2010) the then Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada Police Commissionerate

— Sri Kanthi Rana Tata, IPS (2004) the then Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada Police Commissionerate.

These three officers are facing allegations of power abuse in the Jetwani case and they’ve been met with stern action with this suspension now.

All three of these IPS officers are placed under suspension at the Vijayawada DGP office and they’re not allowed to leave the premises without permission. They’re all found guilty of not supervising and expediting the investigation.

