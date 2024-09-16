Selfie Talk: Two Men Who Predicted Jagan’s Downfall

Andhra Pradesh politics hit a new peak with the recent assembly elections. Jagan’s YCP which was believed to be an unassailable force after winning 151 in 2019 was relegated in a humiliating manner as it bagged just 11 seats in 2024.

The nature of the result was so very one-sided that not many predicted this by any sane calculation.

But there were two men who perfectly predicted Jagan’s downfall and they are former TV9 commander in chief Ravi Prakash and Jagan’s former friend, Prashant Kishore.

While Prashant, who designed Jagan’s campaign in 2019 confidently said he is “losing big” in 2024, Ravi Prakash, through RTV confidently announced that the NDA is storming to power in a hugely one-sided result. Their prediction was lambasted by YCP cadres first but they were cent percent right with their assessment.

Today, the two of them posed for an selfie and Ravi Prakash took to social media to share the same. “After successful prediction of the AP election, we had an interesting discussion on the South Side story” Ravi Prakash captioned this pic.

Now that the historic elections are done and dusted, it is interesting so as to what was the topic of discussion between the two of them now.

