Pawan Kalyan Lauds Lokesh For His Initiative

The Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh congratulated Minister Nara Lokesh for bringing on a great initiative that focuses on academic improvement in the state.

Lokesh earlier tweeted about his new move that brings the universities back to focusing on research and also invited the professors to apply to the posts.

Nara Lokesh tweeted, ‘We have decided to thoroughly purge the universities that have become centers of political rehabilitation in the state for the last 5 years. As a part of this, we have given a notification to appoint academic experts as VCs, apart from politics. Focusing on research, our government’s aim is to improve rankings. Applications are invited from professors who are determined to make the universities of the state at par with national and international level educational institutions. Last Date: September 28, 2024’.

Pawan Kalyan appreciated Lokesh for the decision and lauded him for taking a great initiative towards academic institutional empowerment.

My heartfelt congratulations to Hon. Minister Shri @naralokesh garu for taking a great initiative towards academic institutional empowerment. https://t.co/aLcs10Eciy — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) September 16, 2024

