One thumping win changed everything for AP

Andhra Pradesh is once going to play a major role in contributing to the country’s growth for the next five years. This is because of the fact that the state is now under the able leadership of seasoned politician Chandrababu Naidu who has the reputation for introducing so many pioneering technologies and novel initiatives ahead of times even before his competitors.

It is a known fact that AP was one of the top performing states during 2014-19. With a thumping victory in the recent assembly elections, the NDA government led by Chandrababu Naidu is now keen on retaining the lost glory of Andhra Pradesh. From attracting investments to establishing so many reputed companies, AP is likely to make big strides in various sectors in the next few years.

One significant sector in which the state is likely to take a giant leap is the Energy Sector. Chandrababu Naidu as ever wants to promote innovative ideas and improve the growth rate of the state. He is now concentrating to make use of the untapped potential in the Renewable Energy sector which plays a pivotal role in devising climate resilient solutions to improve the state economy.

Pleased to meet with Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji at the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet in Gandhinagar today. I am attending the meeting to discuss the untapped renewable energy potential of Andhra Pradesh. It is imperative to devise strategies for our… pic.twitter.com/GDTLY0kyAa — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 16, 2024

Due to Naidu’s progressive policies during 2014-19, the Renewable Energy capacity of the state increased by 475% from 1342 MW to 7700 MW. In the next five, the government of AP wants to create 7.5 lakh jobs and grab investments worth 10 lakh crore in the energy sector alone. This will be a game changer for the state with respect to investments and creation of employment opportunities.

Earlier today, Chandrababu Naidu attended the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor’s Meet in Gandhinagar. He discussed how to utilise the untapped renewable energy potential of AP. The state government has proposed to develop an Integrated Clean Energy policy, which is a one-of-a-kind initiative to boost investments in the sector.

Just like his previous tenure, the state will perform exceedingly well on various indices in the next five years due to the brand image of Naidu and his foresighted policies. His electoral victory turned out be a big difference for the state.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯