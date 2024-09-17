Shah Announces One Nation One Election: What’s The Deal?

It is an established fact that the NDA government at the center has been contemplating the ‘One Nation One Election’ notion for a long time now. The same was confirmed by PM Modi last month as he said frequent elections in the country have been slowing down the economic growth.

Elaborating on this matter today, Union Minister Amit Shah announced that the One Nation One Election will be brought to reality by the end of this third tenure of the NDA outfit. Though he didn’t reveal the exact timeline for the election, the chances are that the polls would be held only in 2029.

Shah’s announcement briefly excited YSR Congress fans in AP as they shared social media posts that the nation will be going to an early election with the NDA preparing for a singular poll campaign all across the nation. But in reality, the imposition of this electoral roll requires several constitutional amendments and also several consultations with the state governments.

The Law Commission that was designated with the job of orchestrating the constitutional route map for the singular poll campaign reportedly suggested that it is best to hold the assembly and parliament elections simultaneously. The local body polls are to be held in under 100 days after that.

The panel recommended as many as 18 constitutional amendments, most of which will not need ratification by the state assemblies. This is going to be an elaborate process as the center will have to individually approach each state government for the same. The amendment bills will later need to be passed in the parliament for the nation to actually go to polls at once.

While the center indeed announced the plan to commence the conceptualization of the singular electoral roll, it is going to be a long and legally challenging process.

