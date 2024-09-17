YS Sunitha Meets Babu: Viveka Case Came Up?

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office has been witnessing a large flock of visitors of late as CM Chandrababu is receiving the cheques towards the CMRF in view of the flood relief activities. Today, the CMO had an interesting visitor in the form of YS Sunitha.

Sunitha, along with her husband Rajasekhar Reddy came to the AP CMO today and handed over a cheque amounting to Rs 10 lakh towards the flood relief operations. Sunitha met CM Chandrababu Naidu to also complain against some illegal cases filed against them in recent times.

Immediately after the meeting, media reports came out claiming that Sunitha requested Babu to expedite the investigation on her father Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case.

Notably, Sunitha campaigned extensively against Jagan and pleaded with the public about her father’s murder case which was put on the slow burner by the earlier YCP government.

Now that there is a new government in place, it is natural that she would hope that the investigation would be fast tracked and justice would be served. It shall also be noted that Chandrababu himself too commented recently that the investigation on the Viveka case will be wrapped up soon.

Tags Chandrababu Naidu YS Sunitha

