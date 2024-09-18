‘Once a Lake City Has Become Flood City Now’

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection is specially formed by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to protect the lakes and take serious action against the encroachments on lakes.

The government will soon bring an ordinance to handover full powers to the department and in this context, Revanth Reddy once again reiterated that HYDRAA will work to protect the lakes.

Speaking at an event today, Revanth Reddy expressed his displeasaure over the Hyderabad city which was once called the city of lakes turning into the Flood city. He blamed the previous government for such a situation in the city.

“No matter how many obstacles come, HYDRAA will not stop its demolition drive on unauthorised structures. We established HYDRAA only for the revival of lakes, nalas and the environment,” he said.

Revanth Reddy once again clarified that HYDRAA has no political dimension. “Several encroachers are trying to dilute the goal of the HYDRAA by provoking the poor. HYDRAA will be a guarantee for the future of Hyderabad. I am assuring it and people should extend their cooperation,” Revanth Reddy said.

