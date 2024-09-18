Balineni Hits At Jagan, Set To Meet Pawan Kalyan

One of the inevitable political events have happened in Andhra Pradesh with Balineni Srinivasa Reddy quitting YSR Congress. It wasn’t like he silently quit the party either as departed with a bang as he wrote a spicy letter to Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In the resignation letter designated to Jagan Mohan Reddy, Balineni clearly mentioned that he didn’t like the way Jagan had been operating and that is the reason why he is leaving the party. He made it very clear that Jagan’s monopoly approach towards the party activities is the reason why he is leaving.

With Balineni’s departure, YCP is left with no big head in Ongole as their former MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy is already with TDP and now it is Balineni’s turn.

After his longstanding association with the YS family since 2019, Balineni has finally left their bastian after 25 long years. He appears to be at constant crossroads with Jagan which has led to this situation.

No stopping here, Balineni is scheduled to meet deputy CM Pawan Kalyan in a day or two, according to media reports. This could pave way for his move to Janasena which not many expected prior to the election.

Thanks to Jagan’s one-sided approach a Congress-man who has been a loyalist of the YS family is set to leave their side and join JSP, remarked a senior YCP leader who is disgruntled with what’s been happening.

